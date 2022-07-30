MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Friday, August 5th marks the start of the 23rd annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention.

The event features gospel singers from across the United States during three events. That includes concerts Friday and Saturday evenings, and a matinee on Saturday.

The convention is located at Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center at 2172 Chapel Pike in Marion, IN. Tickets range from $8-$12. Learn more about the event by clicking here, and watching the interview above.