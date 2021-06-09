Annie Oakley Perfumery re-opens doors for Aromatherapy Festival of Sensory Tours

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annie Oakley Perfumery in Ligonier is re-opening its doors to an Aromatherapy Festival of Sensory Tours this month.

According to the owner, all Annie Oakley products are made naturally in the northern Indiana perfumery and are designed to promote “happiness and wellbeing.” During the sensory tours, visitors will learn about the healing qualities of aromatherapy and pure essential oils as well as how they can be used to enhance their daily life.

“Our Aromatherapy Sensory Tour takes you to a world of timeless fragrances and shows you how we create breathtaking products hand-blending art, science and creativity,” said Annie Oakley owner/founder Renee Gabet. “As you sample one of our latest fragrances, you will hear the Annie Oakley story and discover the inspiration behind our brands…each story is unique!”

In June, public tours will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the studio located at 300 Johnson St. in Ligonier. Gabet said visitors will receive a free “swag bag” to take home and can register for a chance to win Annie Oakley pure essential oils or one of the firm’s stainless-steel aroma necklaces or aroma diffusers.

Private group tours can also be booked Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Saturdays by appointment. Group tour participants will be served refreshments, including Indiana mint lemonade and Madagascar coffee. Hostesses booking tour groups of eight or more will also receive a gift of their own personal fragrance of Annie Oakley Home & Body Spray.

The Annie Oakley Gift Shoppe is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gabet said.

For more information on Annie Oakley Perfumery, visit the perfumery’s website.