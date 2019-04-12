Animation studio wants your cartoon ideas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Think you have what it takes to make the next great animated series?

A Hollywood studio is in town to hear your pitch.

Frederator Studios was at the University of Saint Francis today and will be back tomorrow.

Frederator is the studio behind "The Fairly Odd Parents," "My Life as A Teenage Robot" and more.

They want to hear from anyone 18 or older about the cartoon show you would create, if given the chance.

The key to success? Make it personal, according to Kelsey Calaitges, Development Director for Frederator.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that a lot of the most successful shows and our biggest successes have come from people whose either main characters or supporting characters are versions of them, versions of their friends," Calaitges says. "You know, almost like, eerily, to the point where like 'you just wrote an episode about the moment we had about five minutes ago.'"

Frederator will be at the Rolland Visual Arts Center on the Saint Francis University campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Their visit is hosted by the USF School of Creative Arts.

