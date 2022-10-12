KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has been awarded the 2022 Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner “Touchstone” award. It was announced at the Best Friends annual national conference.

AWL was one of five shelters in the country, out of 3,700 to receive this award. The five shelters were chosen based on their intake size and for saving cats and dogs.

One of their programs that help them receive this award is their Shelter Buddy Literacy Program. This is where 10-12 kids come once a month to read out loud to shelter pets.

Executive Director, Tonya Blanchard says seeing animals find their forever homes “keeps us going.”

Buddy reading is the third Saturday of every month.