FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action.

The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.

“In recent weeks we’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of pets in our community suffering from highly contagious and potentially fatal illnesses such as Feline Panleukopenia, Canine Parvovirus and Leptospirosis – all of which are completely preventable with simple vaccines,” said Jessica Henry, Humane Fort Wayne’s executive director.

The Humane Fort Wayne Clinic offers walk-in services, including vaccinations, at these times:

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit the shelter’s website for information on financial assistance and services.