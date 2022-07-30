LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – Lopin’ Along at The Farm Micro Sanctuary is a safe haven for 40 animals, including two goats in wheelchairs.

The sanctuary’s residents include horses, chickens, goats, and even a couple cats. Jessica Wallace, founder and director of the sanctuary, says their goal is to give these rescued animals a happy home.



Two residents of The Farm Micro Sanctuary

The farm is now open for tours to the public and has a booth at the Fort Wayne Farmers market once a month through the fall.

You can learn more about the sanctuary on their Facebook page. They are located at 306 W. Main Street in Larwill, Indiana.