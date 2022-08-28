DEKALB Co., IN (WANE) – A crash caused three people to go to a hospital for head and neck injuries on US 6, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

A Saturn Vue was traveling west on US 6 with a Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling behind it. The Vue slowed down due to an animal in the roadway, and Eclipse was following too closely and rear-ended the Vue, according to police. The impact caused the Vue to come to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the Eclipse suffered a head injury and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. The driver of the Eclipse and a passenger in the vehicle complained of neck and body pain. Medics took all three involved to a hospital for treatment.