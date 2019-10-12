Animal Care and Control investigating after man seen beating dog

This screenshot from a video shared on Facebook shows a man allegedly punching a dog multiple times in the back seat of a car.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Animal Care and Control is investigating after a man was said to be beating a dog in a video shared on Facebook.

WANE 15 began receiving messages around 7:30 p.m. Friday linking to a video that showed a man punching into the back seat of a car while another man stood on the other side of the vehicle watching.

The original Facebook post says the video was recorded at Stellhorn Plaza and was shared around 6:00 p.m. One man in a white t-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants, and blue hat was seen repeatedly punching into the back of a gray or brown Toyota Corolla. The other man was in black sweatpants and a dark hoodie.

Screenshots shared with WANE 15 via Facebook suggest the dog belonged to the man in dark clothes and that it had gone to the bathroom in the back seat multiple times.

Animal Care and Control said in Facebook post they had located a dog believed to be involved in the video and had it with their team. They say they are currently looking for the suspect.