Animal Care & Control host inaugural Howl-o-Walkoween

FORT WAYNE , Ind. (WANE) – Saturday is your chance to get your furry friend in the Halloween spirit.

Animal Care & Control combined two events to create the first-ever Howl-o-walkoween. In previous years, the organization hosted a pet parade and walk for animals. Now the two events are merged for one fun filled activity for pets and their owners.

Drawing from both events, the Howl-o-walkoween features a one-mile walk and a pet costume contest. This year’s walk is to honor Gracie, a dog who was abandoned and struck by a train.

Categories for best costumes are:

Homemade

Animal Duo

Themed Group

Fictional Character

Celebrity or Athlete

Food or Drink

Animal/Human Duo

and Spooky

Participants can register at http://FWACC.ORG. Registration fees range from $20 to $25 per person, with a portion being refunded if pet owners raise at least $100. Money raised will fund children summer camps, shelter tours, and educational materials for children.

The event is from 11 am – 2 pm at Franke Park.