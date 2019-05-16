Animal Care & Control asking for tips in unsolved cruelty case

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hoping tips from the public can help solve a cruelty cold case from April.

On April 2, animal control officers were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road on a report of a stray dog. They found an extremely emaciated male dog. The officers canvassed the area and talked with people in the area to try to get any information, but they were unable to find who the dog belonged to.

“After seeing some of the success we’ve had with other cases, we’re asking for the public’s help to get to the bottom of this,” Holly Pasquinelli, the Community Relations and Education Specialist for Animal Care and Control, said. “We have a full team of officers that are commissioned like police officers so they’re out there doing these investigations. We’ve had in the thousands of phone calls last year about possible cruelty or neglect cases. They’re busy. They’re working around the clock to solve these and it’s time to ask for the public’s help.”

Due to the dog’s severe medical issues, he had to be humanely euthanized.

“If this dog looks familiar, call us. You might think your information is insignificant, but any information is really valuable right now. Tell us anything you might know about a dog that fits this description in that area and then we’ll vet any tips that we get,” Holly said.

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

