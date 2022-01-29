Angola World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Friends and family gathered to celebrate a major milestone for an Air Force veteran in Angola.

A birthday party was held at the VFW Post 7205 in honor of Bob Tiffany, 100. Tiffany was a pilot during World War II before working 75 years in the car business. As he celebrates his 100th birthday, his family is reflecting on how lucky they are to have had him in their lives for as long as they have.

“He’s lived a full life, a happy life,” said Ian Tiffany, Bob’s grandson. “He’s basically a hero in a way to me. I love him, I always have, and I hope he’s around for many, many more years.”

The Indiana VFW is also celebrating 100 years this year. Indiana’s VFW State Commander Dick Linberry attended Tiffany’s party to gift him a Commander’s coin and the VFW 100th birthday coin. Congressman Jim Banks was also in attendance to present Tiffany with a flag flown over the nation’s capital and official congressional recognition.