Angola teen killed when shotgun discharges during ‘handling’

FREMONT, Ind. WANE) — An Angola teen was killed by a shotgun blast while he was handling it with a friend inside a Fremont home Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Baum Street on a report of a person suffering from a gunshot.

According to an Indiana State Police report, two 18-year-old men were handling a shotgun inside the home. While handling the shotgun, the weapon discharged, striking Caiden David Hulliberger, 18, of Angola. =

Hulliberger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.

State police said the incident was being investigated as an accidental shooting but it remains an “active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The other man involved in the incident has not yet been named.

The Steuben County prosecutor will determine later if any criminal charges will be filed.