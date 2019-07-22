Fire destroys Angola home, causes $200K in damage

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola structure fire occurred early Monday morning, causing extensive damage to a house and injuring its inhabitants.

The Angola Fire Department responded to a call of a residence fire early Monday morning, arriving on-scene at 6:30 a.m. According to a report, the scene was under control within 30 minutes.

Two females were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were also several family pets in the home at the time of the fire. Their condition is currently unknown.

The report estimates $200,000 worth of damage occurred.