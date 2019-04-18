Angola ranked among nation's 'best' historic small towns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - A monument to the American Civil War rises in mid-Angola, Indiana, the county seat of Steuben County.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) - Angola has been named one of the nation's best historic small towns.

USA Today's 10Best has nominated 20 small towns for its Best Historic Small Town recognition. Among towns like Williamsburg, Virginia and Mackinac Island, Michigan on the collection is Angola, humble as it is historic.

Founded in 1838, Angola is home to several attractions on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Angola Commercial Historic District, Steuben County Courthouse and the Steuben County Jail, USA Today's 10Best wrote. A Civil War monument rises from the middle of the town, and the historic Brokaw Movie House is a community gem still in operation.

Readers will ultimate decide the nation's best historic small towns. You can vote once per day until May 6 at noon.

The 10 best historic small towns will be announced May 17.