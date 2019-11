The Angola Police Department have released photos of two people they would like to question.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The Angola Police Department is asking for help identifying two people.

The police department released the information in a Facebook post Tuesday evening around 9:00 p.m. They did not immediately release any other information.

If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to contact police through messenger or call 260-665-2121.