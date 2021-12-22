Angola Police searching for 2 men caught on camera during possible theft in Huntington

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Angola City Police Department is searching for two men who may be linked to a possible theft that occurred weeks ago in Huntington.

Two weeks ago, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department shared pictures of two men who were caught on camera entering a factory. Huntington County Police say the two reportedly may have attempted to take property that did not belong to them.

On Wednesday, Angola Police shared the same pictures asking about the two men’s whereabouts. They are asking local business owners to contact police if they have been in contact with these two men.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Angola Police at 260-665-2121.