ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A tip and a lengthy investigation have led to the arrest by Angola police of a man on 15 counts of felony child exploitation.

Officers with the Angola Police Department took Steven Messer, 32, into custody on Tuesday.

According to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page, the investigation began after it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. No other details regarding the investigation were revealed, however it was determined that none of the children alleged to be involved were from the Angola area.

Messer had been employed by Trine University as a biology professor. The university issued the following statement following his arrest:

Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of University policies. Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment. Trine University

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted in the investigation.

WANE 15’s Ethan Dahlen is working to learn further details and this story will be updated.