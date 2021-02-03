Angola man sustains severe head injuries following ORV crash

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that left a man in the hospital with severe head injuries.

At approximately 12:48 p.m., Steuben County Communications received a 911 call reference a crash near the 2300 block of West Orland Road, near Crooked Lake. Responding officers report finding Michael L. Bacholl, 40, of Angola, unresponsive in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation reports that Bacholl was traveling east on West Orland Road when he was thrown from the ORV after making an abrupt turn. He was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear.

Bacholl was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with severe head injuries. His condition has not been released.

The DNR said that the crash remains under investigation but drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an ORV. For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, as well as the legality of operating off-road vehicles on public roadways, please visit the Off Road Vehicles law handbook and DNR website.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Angola Fire Department, Angola Police Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview Samaritan, Steuben County EMS, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.