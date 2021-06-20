Angola man injured in motorcycle crash

Police say a witness to the crash reported they noticed Jones’ head moved backwards and the motorcycle start to swerve before going off of the roadway. The witness said it appeared Jones may have been experiencing some sort of medical event just prior to the crash.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man was injured after crashing his motorcycle in Steuben County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Steuben County Police, around 1 p.m., 56-year-old Alan B. Jones was traveling east on CR 500 S on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle began to swerve back and forth before leaving the north side of the roadway and colliding with an embankment.

Police say a witness to the crash reported they noticed Jones’ head moved backwards and the motorcycle start to swerve before going off of the roadway. The witness said it appeared Jones may have been experiencing some sort of medical event just prior to the crash.

The same witness, along with other passersby, noticed Jones wasn’t breathing after the crash, so they performed CPR. Jones started breathing again prior to medical personnel arriving on scene.

He was transported to a local hospital internal injuries to his head and chest.

Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the roadway was dry and the skies were clear. At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.