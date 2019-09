STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a man who died in a fiery Steuben County crash has been positively identified.

Steuben County Coroner Bill Harter identified the driver of an SUV that collided with a tree by looking at DNA samples.

The driver, 45-year-old Adam l. Stephens of Angola, was pronounced dead at the scene by Harter. His death was ruled a combination of blunt force trauma and third degree burns.