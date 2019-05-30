Angola man gets 10 year sentence on meth charge

An Angola man has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in connection to a police chase in 2016.

Andrew Fitch, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. District court sentenced him to ten years and one month in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Police arrested Fitch on August 20, 2016 after he crashed his motorcycle to end a brief chase, and officers reportedly found drugs and cash on him.

Around 4:30 a.m., an Angola Police officer tried to pull over Fitch, who was riding a black 2001 Harley Davidson, for speeding. According to court documents, he accelerated rapidly away from the officer and a chase ensued with Fitch reaching speeds well over 100 mph.

Police chased him on U.S. 20 from I-69. It ended when the Fitch tried to pull onto C.R. 650 West but lost control and crashed.

Fitch, who had an active arrest warrant, was taken into custody. He was not injured in the crash.

Police searched the Fitch and the motorcycle and found 66 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and $1655.29 in cash.