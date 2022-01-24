Angola man dead after snowmobile accident in rural Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after a snowmobile accident that occurred in rural Steuben County on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to help locate Adam Fifield, 34, of Angola. Fifield had been missing for almost one and a half hours after leaving from a residence in Hudson on a snowmobile. Crews were unable to find Fifield after conducting a search where he had last been seen.

Around 10:45 p.m., authorities were told that family had located Fifield at a creek near the 1900 block of West 500 South. Despite live-saving efforts, Fifield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the crash.

Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating or riding an ORV or snowmobile. For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see offroad-ed.com/in/handbook and on.IN.gov/offroading.