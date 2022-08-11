ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola High School held a community night on Thursday to celebrate their new turf field and track. The turf will be tested for the first time next week for Angola High School’s opening game.

The changes were approved last November, and construction started in April. The school plans to use the turf for many different extra-curriculars, including soccer, football, and band.

The community night went from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Angola High School’s AD, Steve Lantz, said the new field was everything they were hoping it would be.

“There’s not one thing I would change as far as design,” said Lantz. “Color of the field, everything thing we did on the outside, I’m not sure there’s one thing I would change. I couldn’t be happier.”