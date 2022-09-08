ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The Ridenour Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announced it will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary when it opens for the season Sept. 17.

Located at 2935 E. 20 N. in Angola, Ridenour Acres will be open every Saturday from noon to 9:00 p.m. and every Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.

Ridenour Acres also includes activities such as a barrel train, hay rides, slide deck, corn pits and corn hole.

General admission is $10, and infants up to 2 years old get in free.