ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola City Council voted no Monday night on a proposal to rezone an area owned by Speedway Professional Park. Officials planned to move their Speedway Redimix concrete facility, but it was shot down five to zero.

The proposed area is located across the street from Scoops Ice Cream off S.R. 127. Officials with Speedway Redimix said they will possibly have to move from their current Angola location because the property is being sold and their lease could be terminated.

Some residents were in favor of the move, saying it would keep jobs, and keep concrete business in Angola. They argued that if Speedway Redimix were to close, there would not be enough concrete suppliers in the area which could lead to higher prices and longer wait times.

On the other hand, some residents were opposed, saying that the proposed location was not the right fit.

“That 69 exit coming down 127 is the gateway to Angola,” said Angola resident Kristina Stankiewicz. “So coming in the Lakers want to fill up their coolers, you know get ready to go to the lake, local residents that are going to be there, it’s just not an appropriate location to have such a high impact district.”

Many residents such as Lou Ann Homan also cited Angola to be a tourist city.

“We like it to be beautiful here, they come from Pokagon State Park, they go to town, they drive right by there. We want them to feel like they really are on vacation.”

Tony Isa, owner of Scoops Ice Cream, said it’s important for residents and city officials to think about the future of Steuben County when considering decisions like this. He said he was very proud of the no vote from city council members.

The company already owns the proposed lot, however after Monday’s vote, it cannot be rezoned as high impact or used to build another concrete facility.