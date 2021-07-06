Angola bicyclist in critical condition after being rear-ended by dump truck

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after she was rear-ended by a dump truck Tuesday.

Around 12:45 pm, Steuben County were sent to a crash involving a bicycle on Wendell Jacob Avenue (CR 200 North) near Glendarin Way.

Officers report learning that an eastbound bicycle, ridden by Susan Stroh, 67, of Angola was rear-ended by a dump truck that is owned by the Steuben County Highway Department.

Police report that Stroh suffered a head injury and broken bones. She was transported to an area hospital, where a helicopter was requested to transport her to a Fort Wayne hospital where she was last reported in critical condition.

At this time, alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Assisting the Angola Police Department were the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Communications, Parkview Samaritan, and the Angola Fire Department.