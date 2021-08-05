Andy in the Morning Show announces new co-host

Kat Walburn has been named as the new co-host for the Andy in the Morning Show with Andy Beckman (courtesy: WAJI)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WAJI, Majic 95.1 FM announced that Katrina Walburn (Kat) is the new full-time personality on the Andy in the Morning Show with Andy Beckman.

Walburn began her radio career in 1994, eventually making her way on-air in Louisville. She moved to Fort Wayne in 2006, working in television, as a promotions director with WLDE 101.7 FM, and most recently as the regional marketing manager at Jefferson Pointe.

In a release, WAJI says that “Kat was a part of that search right from the beginning, throwing her hat in the ring and never giving up despite the competition and the hurdles of COVID-19, which in itself hindered the search process.”

Walburn resides in Fort Wayne with her husband and two sons.