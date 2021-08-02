Andrews woman killed in head-on crash in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 24-year-old Andrews woman is dead following a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 9 near Wagner Road, north of Marion.

The preliminary crash investigation reports that Anthony Scott, 37, of Marion was driving a Chevrolet Trax southbound on S.R. 9 near Wagner Road and for an undetermined reason crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a Ford Fiesa. The Ford was driven by Beth Kelley, 24, of Andrews.

Kelley was pronounced deceased at the scene, ISP said. Scott was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.