Andrews water restrictions lifted after tests show water is safe

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — Andrews residents can safely use the town’s water again.

The Huntington County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office on Tuesday said that water restrictions in place for a week and a half in the town of Andrews had been lifted.

“Multiple and ongoing tests by several entities, including the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, have performed water tests with results that indicate the water is safe to use for any purpose,” the office said in a post on Facebook.

It was June 19 when residents in the Huntington County town were told not to use water because it may be unsafe. A test revealed that the water contained contaminants above Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards.

Days later, the town filed a lawsuit against Raytheon, formally known as United Technologies, alleging United Technologies contaminated the town’s groundwater by dumping hazardous chemicals at the old Dana plant in Andrews, which United Technologies now owns.

The issue has gone back nearly a decade.

Raytheon has blamed Andrews for failing to maintain the water system and mismanaging the town’s wells and hydrants. The town called that claim “audacious.”

The lawsuit is being heard in U.S. District Court.