Andrews residents told not to use town water due to ‘contaminants’

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — Residents in the Huntington County town of Andrews have been told not to use water because it may be unsafe.

The Huntington County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office on Friday said Andrews residents were being advised to not use the town’s water. A test revealed that the water contained contaminants above Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards, the office said.

Residents should avoid the water until further notice.

The office said the Indiana Department of Homeland Security sent several pallets of water to the town within an hour of Huntington County EMA contacting the state office.

More information will be relayed later, the town said.

Those impacted were told to call (260) 519-3701 with questions.