Andrews residents sound off about town’s water issues

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — Residents in the Huntington County town of Andrews gathered Monday evening to voice their concern over contamination to the town’s water supply.

It was Friday when the Huntington County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office advised residents not to use the town’s water after a test revealed that the water contained contaminants above Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards. Water test results showed that one of the town’s wells had 26 parts per billion of vinyl chloride, more than ten times the maximum contaminate level of 2 parts for billion allowed in drinking water.

According to an emergency motion filed in the Huntington Superior Courts, United Technologies contaminated the town’s groundwater by dumping hazardous chemicals at the old Dana plant in Andrews, which United Technologies now owns. The town of Andrews filed a lawsuit in 2016 to get the courts to order United Technologies to clean up contamination at the site of the former Dana plant in town.

On Monday, IDEM crew was sent to the town to conduct more testing. In the evening, the town gathered to voice their concerns about the issue.