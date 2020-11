Related Content Boil water advisory issued for town of Andrews – again

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — The boil water advisory in place for the town of Andrews has been lifted.

The town made the announcement Tuesday. It comes 5 days after it was issued.

The town of Andrews has dealt with water issues for months, after a high amount of vinyl chloride was discovered in the town’s wells in June. The contamination reportedly came from Raytheon, which the town is now suing.