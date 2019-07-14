Andrew Constantine re-signs; approaching year 10 with Fort Wayne Philharmonic

Baltimore, Maryland (WANE) — Andrew Constantine has announced the extension of his contract for 5 years as the Music Director of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic until 2025 and 3 years as the Music Director at the Reading Symphony Orchestra (RSO) until 2022. In addition, the British conductor will join the roster of Kanzen Arts, managed by Earl Blackburn.

Upon the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Constantine will have led Indiana’s Fort Wayne Philharmonic for 10 years, during which time he has raised the orchestra’s international profile. In 2018, Constantine led the orchestra in its first commercial recording and in 2015, instigated the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s International Conductors’ Workshop.

“As Chairman of the Board and a proud supporter of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, I couldn’t be more pleased that Andrew Constantine will continue sharing his leadership, vision, and passion with our community, said Chairman Chuck Surack, “He’s a true asset to our orchestra and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber at the helm.”

At the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Constantine will have led Pennsylvania’s Reading Symphony Orchestra for 12 years, during which time he has cemented the orchestra as an essential part of the Reading community. Central to his role as Music Director has been his advocacy for education programs, including the Orchestra Zone, a program offering free instrumental lessons to inner-city students.

“Bringing Andrew Constantine back for another three years is a huge win for the Reading arts community,” said David Gross, the RSO’s Executive Director. “He elevates the work of everyone around him with his sheer talent and creates amazing experiences for our audience.”

Constantine also joins the extensive roster of Kanzen Arts, led by one of the industry’s most experienced and respected managers, Earl Blackburn.