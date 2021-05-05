‘Ancient’ human bones unearthed at Electric Works site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains well over 100 years old were discovered at the site of the Electric Works construction site.

Fort Wayne Police confirmed that “ancient” human bones were found on the old General Electric campus.

A viewer told WANE 15 that the bones were unearthed by a contractor.

Police said the remains were sent to anthropology groups for testing, and to determine where they should ultimately end up.

Police said “there is nothing criminal.”

The remains had likely been buried in an old cemetery that was at the site before General Electric was built, police said, though the department warned that is “not conclusive.” According to History Center records, McCulloch Park, which is adjacent to the campus, was previously Broadway Cemetery in the early 19th century.

The oldest building on the General Electric campus reportedly dates back to the 1890s.

The campus is currently under renovation as it becomes Electric Works, a mixed-used development that will feature space for residential, commercial, community, hospitality, innovation and educational use.