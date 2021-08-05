‘An angel on earth’: Friend remembers 82-year-old homicide victim after arrest made

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — After a man was arrested in connection to her death, a friend of Wilma Ball spoke with WANE 15 about the kind of person Ball was in life.

Kathryn Puksich met Ball 12 years ago when she joined an Angola gym.

“Wilma was bigger than life,” said Puksick. “That smile is something I think we’re gonna miss the most. She was very outgoing. She had the best sense of humor, she would have given her shirt off of her back, anyone that needed anything.”

Outgoing, generous, and one of the most active people she’s met.

“[Ball was] always just upbeat, always excited about life and excited about all her activities that she would have going on whether it was golf or cards, yoga,” Puksich said. “She loved yoga. I think that she went to every gym in Angola to attend yoga.”

Wilma Ball, 82

She said the loss of Wilma Ball is not one the Angola community will recover from anytime soon.

“There’s always going to be that pain and that shock, Wilma would want us to go on and smile,” Puksich said. “We just it’s so hard right now, knowing what we have recently found out that the pain is so raw, and just unbearable. It’s just unbearable.”

Learning of Ball’s death was and remains shocking for Puksich, and the arrest was a bittersweet moment.

“It doesn’t bring any more peace but in some sense, it does to know that they caught him,” said Puksich. “The details coming out, we can’t celebrate to say hey, you know, at least he’s caught. Now we cried all day, to our friends to know you know what she went through.”

While friends and family are still mourning, Puksich hopes Ball will be remembered not for how she died, but for how she lived.

“I don’t want people to have this picture that she was this frail little old lady who couldn’t fight back because I guarantee you she gave him a run for his money because she was tough,” Puksich said. “She was not a frail, little old lady.”

“She was an angel on earth,” said Puksich. “I hope the angels know what they have got a beautiful one. She will always be a part of all of our hearts and Angola for the years to come. And all of our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all her friends and neighbors. And she will greatly be missed forever.”