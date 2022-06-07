FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll football team Tuesday posted a message on Twitter announcing the death of quarterback Owen Scheele.

“We have an angel playing for us this year,” the Tweet reads. A hashtag honoring the Charger, #OwenStrong, is quickly spreading on social media.

Doug Dinan, the high school’s head football coach, also shared his condolences on Twitter.

Owen’s family created Monday a series of online journal entries sharing the sudden and unexpected trip to the hospital, posting updates that continued into Tuesday.

The family and the team are asking for privacy at this time.