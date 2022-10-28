WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?

The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public.

Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at more than 15 small businesses, a costume contest, community vendors, family photo opportunities, haunted mini golf at the Wabash County Museum, local attractions and food vendors.“

Wabash Trucking will provide a ton of candy at the event. It promised a “sweet spectacle” on Miami Street.

There will also be prizes. Golden tickets have been hidden in candy bars with prizes valued at $600 for five winners.