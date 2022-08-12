WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident.

Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all refunds should be received by Dec. 1.

Those who purchased tickets within the last two months will receive the refund back on their debit or credit card, while those who ordered tickets more than 60 days ago will receive a paper check.

Ticket holders who would like to exchange their ticket for another concert or Wagon Wheel production have until Sept. 1, refunds will be the only option after that date.