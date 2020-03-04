Amish Acres announces new name and changes before reopening

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WANE) — Amish Acres will soon reopen with a new name and new changes.

“It’s only been positive,” new co-owner Marlin Stutzman said. The former U.S. Congressman and two other investors – John Kruse, and Jason Bontrager – bought the Nappanee tourist attraction at an auction last month after it closed Jan. 1.

“We heard from former guests. Their concern was too much change and we want to recognize that and honor that. We also want to be sure we are looking forward to the future.”

The Barns at Nappanee Home of Amish Acres is the new name of the historical site. The section includes the Round Barn Theatre, a 400-seat restaurant, two historic log cabins, and other buildings.

A new name is not the only change.

South Bend restaurant LaSalle Grill will serve food in the Dinner Barn. The restaurant will also move toward farm-to-table.

The group also announced plans to produce more original shows in the theater. Stutzman’s wife, Christy, will be one of several theatre experts running the theatre.

On March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Round Barn Theatre, the group will host a special night for both former employees wishing to return to Amish Acres and any new people who may be interested in pursuing work at the historic farm, any of the various shops, the restaurant or the theater.

The site plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on April 10 and will officially reopen Easter weekend.