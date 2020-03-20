Amid the coronavirus restrictions, traditional funerals changed or delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With growing concerns about the coronavirus, many grieving families are having to change how they hold funerals for their loved ones.

Many families who have recently lost loved ones are finding themselves asking tough questions, like: How do you choose the few people who can attend? Can it be postponed? Should it be live streamed?

Due to the virus outbreak, several churches and funeral homes in the Fort Wayne area are practicing social distancing during their services, while others have chosen to postpone or not hold services entirely.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is still conducting funerals. The funeral may be celebrated within or outside Mass, but they are not open to the general public. Instead, the diocese is recommending funerals be limited to the immediate family and those providing the service. Every effort must be made to avoid hand-to-hand contact during communion, the diocese said.

Some churches are closed altogether. With state and federal officials suggesting limits on the number of people that can gather, many families are turning toward holding small funerals and/or opting to postpone celebrations of life.

Other funeral homes are using technology to broadcast funerals over social media, allowing family members and friends unable to attend to watch and say goodbye to their loved ones.

The funeral homes and churches WANE 15 talked to said if families have questions, just ask.