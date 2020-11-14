Amid new restrictions, Fort4Fitness implements cancellation plan for Winter Wonder Dash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amid the new COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in “orange” zone counties in Indiana, Fort4Fitness will be implementing its cancellation plan for the “5th Annual Winter Wonder Dash.”

The Dash will become a drive.

Participants can still pick up their race materials, which include a goody bag, event shirt, Christmas ornament and F4F neck gaiter, at Franke Park on Friday, Nov. 20th or Saturday, Nov. 21 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

They will also have the option to drive through “Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights” free of charge.

Those not wanting to drive through the light displays can pick up their packets at the Fort4Fitness office located at 6014 Huguenard Road on Thursday, Nov. 19 from noon to 7 p.m.

Registration for the Virtual Winter Wonder Dash is available online through Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. for $20.

More information can be found at www.fort4fitness.org.