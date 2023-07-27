COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A sweet shop in Columbia City known for its plant-based ice cream is being featured on a series that showcases one-of-a-kind restaurants around the country.

America’s Best Restaurants is filming a segment Thursday at Moo–Over, a shop that caters to taste buds that need or prefer gluten-free, vegan and plant-based treats.

Customers that come to the shop between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. have an opportunity to be part of the video. Visitors may be recorded by the production crew, and possibly interviewed so they can share why they love Moo-Over, the business said.

“We had to complete a series of interviews in order to be selected for this feature,” said Julie Hurd, the owner of Moo-Over. “ABR selected us for our uniqueness. We are the only dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan dessert shop in Indiana. Everything is made in-house.”

Find Moo-Over at 207 W. Van Buren St. in Columbia City.