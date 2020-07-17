American Red Cross looking for volunteers to make and distribute masks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to:

iron

cut out patterns

wash the finished face covers

disinfect and package

pick up face covers from volunteer makers

inventory face covers and deliver them to organizations

Those who cannot sew are also needed.

The Red Cross said face coverings are still needed even after more than 8,000 face coverings had already been sewn and distributed over the past seven weeks to agencies providing childcare, senior and veteran services.

Those interested in volunteering should CLICK HERE or email jeffrey.imel@redcross.org.