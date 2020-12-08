American Red Cross looking for donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is calling on Hoosiers to donate blood this holiday season.

“December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season,” the press release said.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to make their appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the ‘Red Cross Blood Donor’ App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18 – Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who’ve recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16 – Jan. 4:

Adams

Berne

12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

1/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

Decatur

12/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1010 W. Monroe St.

Allen

Fort Wayne

12/16/2020: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/17/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/17/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/18/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/18/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/19/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/19/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/20/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/20/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Battle of the Badges at American Red Cross Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/22/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, 2121 Lake Ave

12/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/24/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/24/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/26/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/26/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/27/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/27/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

12/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

12/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Rd

12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/31/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

12/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

1/1/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/1/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/2/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

1/3/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/3/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Monroeville

12/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St

New Haven

12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 204 Rufus Street

Dekalb

Auburn

12/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 East 7th St.

Huntington

Huntington

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntington Library, 255 W Park Dr

12/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street

Roanoke

12/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cottage Event Center, 9524 US-24

Noble

Avilla

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Avilla Community Center, 116 W Albion St

Kendallville

1/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., ATA Excellence Martial Arts, 111 West Rush Street

Steuben

Angola

12/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road

12/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mad Anthony’s Lakeview Ale House and Reception Hall, 4080 N 300 W

Hudson

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S 1100 W

Whitley

Churubusco

12/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 North Main

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.