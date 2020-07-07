American Red Cross in urgent need of blood donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is joining forces with Wonder Woman 1984 in asking Hoosiers to donate blood. Those who do will be entered in a prop replica giveaway.

The coronavirus pandemic has unprecedented supply challenges. As a result, the American Red Cross partnered with Wonder Woman 1984 to give away prop replicas from the new Warner Bros. film that will be released on October 2.

Those who donate July 1 – 31 will automatically be entered to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Julie Brady, donor services executive of the American Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Upcoming blood donation locations:

Adams County

Berne

7/7/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

7/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

Allen County

Fort Wayne

7/6/2020: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Central Branch, 1020 Barr Street

7/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E State

7/9/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/10/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/11/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/12/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road

7/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawson Creek

7/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA – Jorgensen, 10313 Aboite Center Road

7/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, 2609 Fairfield Avenue

7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/16/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkview Hospital, 2200 Randallia

7/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/17/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/17/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/18/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/18/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road

7/19/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/19/2020: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/20/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Grabill

7/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

Monroeville

7/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St

De Kalb County

Auburn

7/7/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

Butler

7/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 West Main St

Huntington County

Huntington

7/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 East Taylor Street

Jay County

Portland

7/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 East Votaw Street

Noble County

Kendallville

7/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

Ligonier

7/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

Steuben County

Angola

7/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

7/15/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

Fremont

7/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

Wells County

Bluffton

7/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hope Missionary Church, 429 Dustman

7/20/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

Those wishing to donate are asked to make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.