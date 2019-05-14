American Red Cross facing critical shortage, calls on blood type O donors

The American Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms. Officials are calling on donors to help with the critical shortage.

With the current supply, there’s only enough available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day. The Red Cross collected approximately 11,500 fewer type O blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” Rodney WIlson, communications mananger for Red Cross Indiana Ohio Blood Services, said. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

The organization is also offering an incentive to donated. All donors who come to give blood or platelets through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Additionally, those who come to give May 24-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross-branded T-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Eligible donors with type O blood are encouraged to make a whole blood or Power Red donation, where available. During a Power Red donation, donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Adams County

Berne 5/20/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St 5/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

Monroe 5/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Blue Wives of Adams County, Tower Drive



Allen County

Fort Wayne 5/14/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/15/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/16/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/16/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/17/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/17/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/18/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/18/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/18/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road 5/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road 5/19/2019: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/19/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/20/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 5/21/2019: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Hylant Group, 6714 Point Inverness Way suite 1 5/21/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 5/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Kelley Automotive, 633 Avenue of Autos 5/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Harlan 6/3/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christian Community Center of Harlan, 12616 Spencerville Road

Monroeville 6/6/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water Street



De Kalb County

Auburn 5/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street 6/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

Butler 5/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Butler, 118 North Broadway

Garrett 5/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave



Huntington County

Huntington 5/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd. 5/26/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry Street 6/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Huntington County Courthouse, 332 East State Street



Jay County

Portland 5/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water Street



Noble County

Kendallville 5/23/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lutheran Life Villages, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road 6/5/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd



Steuben County

Angola 5/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harold Chevrolet, 824 N Wayne Street 6/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 W. Fox Lake Road

Fremont 5/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater Street

Hamilton 6/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 South Wayne Street

Orland 5/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327



Wells County

Bluffton 5/20/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.



Whitley County