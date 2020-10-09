American Legion recognizes WANE 15 for daily pledge program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Legion awarded WANE 15 with an award for airing the Pledge of Allegiance every day.

Representatives from the American Legion stopped by WANE 15 to award the station their We Change Lives award. General Manager Tom Antisdel accepted the award, which recognized WANE’s service to the community through airing our Daily Pledge Program. The program features local students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance each morning during First News.

WANE 15 thanks the American Legion for this honor.