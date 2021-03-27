American Legion Post raises money to aid homeless and suicidal veterans

The 18-hole tournament was played in teams of four, with the top three teams earning cash prizes. The event also included a meal and 50/50 raffle.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s American Legion Post 296 hosted an indoor putt putt tournament to raise money to aid homeless and suicidal veterans on Saturday.

“This where we’ve been doing great things for the men and women who served our country, who came home quite unprepared for just life in general,” said Mike Davis, the post commander of American Legion Post 296.

The 18-hole tournament was played in teams of four, with the top three teams earning cash prizes. The event also included a meal and 50/50 raffle.

Davis said when he left the U.S. Navy in 1981, he faced his own struggles, which is why he encourages all veterans to join this post.

“I think if Shepherd’s House and American Legion had been available to me when I got out and I had known about it, that time [of struggle] would have been a lot shorter for me,” said Davis. “I really enjoyed the it here, I enjoy the people here.”

More information about Fort Wayne’s American Legion Post 296 can be found here.