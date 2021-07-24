American Legion Post 157 raising money to train service dog for disabled veteran

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — The American Legion Post 157 in Churubusco is looking to help a veteran get his dog fully trained as a service dog.

Post Commander Patricia Esslinger said they are looking to help an Iraq War veteran named Josh. Josh’s dog Dale has gone through two stages of service dog training but still has more work to be done before he is certified.

According to Esslinger, they need about $10,000 for the training. Josh, who served tours 2007-2010 and 2012-2018. He was honorably discharged, but suffers disabilities as a result of his service and has post-traumatic stress disorder. Dale goes a long way in helping Josh as he deals with these struggles.

“Dale was being trained to recognize when Josh or another veteran is having symptoms, so that dog can come to the aid,” said Esslinger. “Kind of comforting to know that everything is okay.”