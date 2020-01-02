American Legion helping local vets during service sessions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An America Legion post in Fort Wayne is holding special service sessions to help military veterans.

The sessions, hosted by American Legion Post 47 at 601 Reed Road, focus on community service and assistance to veterans. American Legion staff discuss veterans’ benefits, the Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community during the special service sessions.

The service sessions continue at Post 47 through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.